All apartments in Houston
Houston, TX
16616 CONNER CREEK LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:24 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16616 CONNER CREEK LANE
16616 Conner Creek Ln
·
No Longer Available
Location
16616 Conner Creek Ln, Houston, TX 77044
Lake Houston
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BRAND NEW 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN WATEREDGE - BRAND NEW 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN WATEREDGE
(RLNE2616328)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16616 CONNER CREEK LANE have any available units?
16616 CONNER CREEK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 16616 CONNER CREEK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
16616 CONNER CREEK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16616 CONNER CREEK LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 16616 CONNER CREEK LANE is pet friendly.
Does 16616 CONNER CREEK LANE offer parking?
No, 16616 CONNER CREEK LANE does not offer parking.
Does 16616 CONNER CREEK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16616 CONNER CREEK LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16616 CONNER CREEK LANE have a pool?
No, 16616 CONNER CREEK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 16616 CONNER CREEK LANE have accessible units?
No, 16616 CONNER CREEK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 16616 CONNER CREEK LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 16616 CONNER CREEK LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16616 CONNER CREEK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16616 CONNER CREEK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
