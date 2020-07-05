All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 16604 Spirit Lake Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
16604 Spirit Lake Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16604 Spirit Lake Ct

16604 Spirit Lake Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Lake Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16604 Spirit Lake Court, Houston, TX 77044
Lake Houston

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located on a cul-de-sac. Covered patio with big backyard! Great family home with bedrooms for all. Open concept downstairs is perfect for the entertaining family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16604 Spirit Lake Ct have any available units?
16604 Spirit Lake Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 16604 Spirit Lake Ct have?
Some of 16604 Spirit Lake Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16604 Spirit Lake Ct currently offering any rent specials?
16604 Spirit Lake Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16604 Spirit Lake Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 16604 Spirit Lake Ct is pet friendly.
Does 16604 Spirit Lake Ct offer parking?
No, 16604 Spirit Lake Ct does not offer parking.
Does 16604 Spirit Lake Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16604 Spirit Lake Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16604 Spirit Lake Ct have a pool?
No, 16604 Spirit Lake Ct does not have a pool.
Does 16604 Spirit Lake Ct have accessible units?
No, 16604 Spirit Lake Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 16604 Spirit Lake Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16604 Spirit Lake Ct has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hardy Yards
1550 Leona Street
Houston, TX 77026
Pine Lake Village
1325 W Greens Pkwy
Houston, TX 77067
Mt. Vernon Lofts
4509 Mount Vernon Street
Houston, TX 77006
The Lakes at Cypresswood
9889 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Wimbledon Apartment Homes
16222 Stuebner Airline Rd
Houston, TX 77379
Park At Willowbrook Apartments
7100 Smiling Wood Ln
Houston, TX 77086
La Monterra
310 Parramatta Ln
Houston, TX 77073
Tuscany Park Apartments
1901 Augusta Drive
Houston, TX 77057

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston