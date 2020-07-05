Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16604 Spirit Lake Ct
16604 Spirit Lake Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
16604 Spirit Lake Court, Houston, TX 77044
Lake Houston
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located on a cul-de-sac. Covered patio with big backyard! Great family home with bedrooms for all. Open concept downstairs is perfect for the entertaining family.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16604 Spirit Lake Ct have any available units?
16604 Spirit Lake Ct doesn't have any available units at this time.
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 16604 Spirit Lake Ct have?
Some of 16604 Spirit Lake Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16604 Spirit Lake Ct currently offering any rent specials?
16604 Spirit Lake Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16604 Spirit Lake Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 16604 Spirit Lake Ct is pet friendly.
Does 16604 Spirit Lake Ct offer parking?
No, 16604 Spirit Lake Ct does not offer parking.
Does 16604 Spirit Lake Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16604 Spirit Lake Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16604 Spirit Lake Ct have a pool?
No, 16604 Spirit Lake Ct does not have a pool.
Does 16604 Spirit Lake Ct have accessible units?
No, 16604 Spirit Lake Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 16604 Spirit Lake Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16604 Spirit Lake Ct has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
