16602 Lake Prince Lane
Last updated June 28 2019 at 7:06 AM
16602 Lake Prince Lane
16602 Lake Prince Lane
·
Location
16602 Lake Prince Lane, Houston, TX 77044
Lake Houston
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 4 Bes/2.5 Bath house in heart of Lake Houston within walking distance of schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16602 Lake Prince Lane have any available units?
16602 Lake Prince Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 16602 Lake Prince Lane have?
Some of 16602 Lake Prince Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16602 Lake Prince Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16602 Lake Prince Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16602 Lake Prince Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 16602 Lake Prince Lane is pet friendly.
Does 16602 Lake Prince Lane offer parking?
No, 16602 Lake Prince Lane does not offer parking.
Does 16602 Lake Prince Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16602 Lake Prince Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16602 Lake Prince Lane have a pool?
No, 16602 Lake Prince Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16602 Lake Prince Lane have accessible units?
No, 16602 Lake Prince Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16602 Lake Prince Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16602 Lake Prince Lane has units with dishwashers.
