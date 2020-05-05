Rent Calculator
Houston, TX
16532 Space Center Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
16532 Space Center Boulevard
16532 Space Center Boulevard
Report This Listing
Location
16532 Space Center Boulevard, Houston, TX 77058
Clear Lake
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Easy to show, and move in ready. cute townhouse, has covered patio, and enclosed yard with 2-car garage. Available immediately.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16532 Space Center Boulevard have any available units?
16532 Space Center Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 16532 Space Center Boulevard have?
Some of 16532 Space Center Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16532 Space Center Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
16532 Space Center Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16532 Space Center Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 16532 Space Center Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 16532 Space Center Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 16532 Space Center Boulevard offers parking.
Does 16532 Space Center Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16532 Space Center Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16532 Space Center Boulevard have a pool?
No, 16532 Space Center Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 16532 Space Center Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 16532 Space Center Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 16532 Space Center Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16532 Space Center Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
