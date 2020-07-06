All apartments in Houston
16519 Quail Dale Drive
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:31 AM

16519 Quail Dale Drive

16519 Quail Dale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16519 Quail Dale Drive, Houston, TX 77489
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 beds - 2 full baths

1692 sqft

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16519 Quail Dale Drive have any available units?
16519 Quail Dale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 16519 Quail Dale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16519 Quail Dale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16519 Quail Dale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16519 Quail Dale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 16519 Quail Dale Drive offer parking?
No, 16519 Quail Dale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 16519 Quail Dale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16519 Quail Dale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16519 Quail Dale Drive have a pool?
No, 16519 Quail Dale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16519 Quail Dale Drive have accessible units?
No, 16519 Quail Dale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16519 Quail Dale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16519 Quail Dale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16519 Quail Dale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16519 Quail Dale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

