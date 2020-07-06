All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 16507 Lazy Ridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
16507 Lazy Ridge Road
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:33 AM

16507 Lazy Ridge Road

16507 Lazy Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16507 Lazy Ridge Road, Houston, TX 77053
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,343 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5633902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16507 Lazy Ridge Road have any available units?
16507 Lazy Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 16507 Lazy Ridge Road have?
Some of 16507 Lazy Ridge Road's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16507 Lazy Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
16507 Lazy Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16507 Lazy Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 16507 Lazy Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 16507 Lazy Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 16507 Lazy Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 16507 Lazy Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16507 Lazy Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16507 Lazy Ridge Road have a pool?
Yes, 16507 Lazy Ridge Road has a pool.
Does 16507 Lazy Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 16507 Lazy Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 16507 Lazy Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16507 Lazy Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Remo
1502 Partnership Way
Houston, TX 77449
The Park on Memorial
14855 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Serena Village Apartments
501 Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77060
500 Crawford
500 Crawford St
Houston, TX 77002
Harbor Cove
4630 Magnolia Cove Dr
Houston, TX 77345
Walden Pond
12850 Whittington Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Thornbury
7055 Hollister St
Houston, TX 77040
Reserve at Braes Forest
8000 Creekbend Dr
Houston, TX 77071

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston