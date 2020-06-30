Rent Calculator
1641 W Sam Houston Parkway
1641 West Sam Houston Parkway South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1641 West Sam Houston Parkway South, Houston, TX 77042
Briarforest
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
accessible
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
Come see this elegant townhouse in the energy corridor with the perfect location in the complex.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1641 W Sam Houston Parkway have any available units?
1641 W Sam Houston Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1641 W Sam Houston Parkway have?
Some of 1641 W Sam Houston Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1641 W Sam Houston Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1641 W Sam Houston Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1641 W Sam Houston Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 1641 W Sam Houston Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 1641 W Sam Houston Parkway offer parking?
No, 1641 W Sam Houston Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 1641 W Sam Houston Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1641 W Sam Houston Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1641 W Sam Houston Parkway have a pool?
No, 1641 W Sam Houston Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1641 W Sam Houston Parkway have accessible units?
Yes, 1641 W Sam Houston Parkway has accessible units.
Does 1641 W Sam Houston Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1641 W Sam Houston Parkway has units with dishwashers.
