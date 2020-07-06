All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 16338 Quail Place Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
16338 Quail Place Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

16338 Quail Place Drive

16338 Quail Place Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16338 Quail Place Drive, Houston, TX 77489
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,418 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5488681)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16338 Quail Place Drive have any available units?
16338 Quail Place Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 16338 Quail Place Drive have?
Some of 16338 Quail Place Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16338 Quail Place Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16338 Quail Place Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16338 Quail Place Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16338 Quail Place Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 16338 Quail Place Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16338 Quail Place Drive offers parking.
Does 16338 Quail Place Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16338 Quail Place Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16338 Quail Place Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16338 Quail Place Drive has a pool.
Does 16338 Quail Place Drive have accessible units?
No, 16338 Quail Place Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16338 Quail Place Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16338 Quail Place Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Park on Memorial
14855 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Broadstone Lofts at Hermann Park
1 Hermann Park Ct
Houston, TX 77021
Alta City West
9233 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Beckley
7550 Wilshire Place Dr
Houston, TX 77040
Greenhouse
2040 Greenhouse Rd
Houston, TX 77084
Broadstone Vintage Park
14700 Vintage Preserve Parkway
Houston, TX 77070
The Edison Apartment Homes
11770 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77077
Highland Cross Apartments
411 Highland Cross Dr
Houston, TX 77037

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston