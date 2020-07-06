16335 Quail Park Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with a fireplace, tile floors and vaulted ceiling! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances! Covered back patio and fenced backyard! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. Now offering 1/2-month free!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.