16335 Quail Park Drive
Last updated April 1 2020 at 2:10 AM

16335 Quail Park Drive

16335 Quail Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16335 Quail Park Drive, Houston, TX 77489
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready!  Cozy living room with a fireplace, tile floors and vaulted ceiling! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances! Covered back patio and fenced backyard! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. Now offering 1/2-month free!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16335 Quail Park Drive have any available units?
16335 Quail Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 16335 Quail Park Drive have?
Some of 16335 Quail Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16335 Quail Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16335 Quail Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16335 Quail Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16335 Quail Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16335 Quail Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16335 Quail Park Drive offers parking.
Does 16335 Quail Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16335 Quail Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16335 Quail Park Drive have a pool?
No, 16335 Quail Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16335 Quail Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 16335 Quail Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16335 Quail Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16335 Quail Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

