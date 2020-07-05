All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
16319 Angel Island Lane
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:24 PM

16319 Angel Island Lane

16319 Angel Island Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16319 Angel Island Lane, Houston, TX 77053
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
key fob access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
key fob access
Recently renovated single family story home ready for you and your family. This home features 4 bedrooms/ 2.5 baths with 2 car garage. The property will come with new kitchen appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher).

Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Comes fitted with new smart home keyless system, this system allows for enhanced security and monitoring of access into property. Smart home system eliminates keys and securely allows the power of accessibility through a registered mobile device. Property is ready now! Contact for more information!!

Thank you for your interest in this property. If you would like to set up a time to view this property, please email us at Leasing@trinityfs.com. PLEASE NOTE THAT TRINITY FINANCIAL SERVICES IS THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY. ANY ADVERTISEMENTS FOR THIS PROPERTY FOUND ON CRAIGSLIST, LETGO, 5MILE, OR ANY SIMILAR SITES MAY BE A SCAM. To protect yourself from scammers, please communicate only with representatives of Trinity Financial Services with regard to this property.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,575, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,575, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16319 Angel Island Lane have any available units?
16319 Angel Island Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 16319 Angel Island Lane have?
Some of 16319 Angel Island Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16319 Angel Island Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16319 Angel Island Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16319 Angel Island Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16319 Angel Island Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 16319 Angel Island Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16319 Angel Island Lane offers parking.
Does 16319 Angel Island Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16319 Angel Island Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16319 Angel Island Lane have a pool?
No, 16319 Angel Island Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16319 Angel Island Lane have accessible units?
No, 16319 Angel Island Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16319 Angel Island Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16319 Angel Island Lane has units with dishwashers.

