Houston, TX
16307 Hunting Dog Lane
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:57 AM

16307 Hunting Dog Lane

16307 Hunting Dog Court · No Longer Available
Location

16307 Hunting Dog Court, Houston, TX 77489
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Missouri City has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16307 Hunting Dog Lane have any available units?
16307 Hunting Dog Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 16307 Hunting Dog Lane have?
Some of 16307 Hunting Dog Lane's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16307 Hunting Dog Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16307 Hunting Dog Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16307 Hunting Dog Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 16307 Hunting Dog Lane is pet friendly.
Does 16307 Hunting Dog Lane offer parking?
No, 16307 Hunting Dog Lane does not offer parking.
Does 16307 Hunting Dog Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16307 Hunting Dog Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16307 Hunting Dog Lane have a pool?
No, 16307 Hunting Dog Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16307 Hunting Dog Lane have accessible units?
No, 16307 Hunting Dog Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16307 Hunting Dog Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16307 Hunting Dog Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

