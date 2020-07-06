All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 16307 Bird Dog Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
16307 Bird Dog Drive
Last updated November 12 2019 at 11:50 AM

16307 Bird Dog Drive

16307 Bird Dog Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16307 Bird Dog Court, Houston, TX 77489
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Home on Cul De Sac Mintues From Highway
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,221 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved

(RLNE5230704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16307 Bird Dog Drive have any available units?
16307 Bird Dog Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 16307 Bird Dog Drive have?
Some of 16307 Bird Dog Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16307 Bird Dog Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16307 Bird Dog Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16307 Bird Dog Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16307 Bird Dog Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16307 Bird Dog Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16307 Bird Dog Drive offers parking.
Does 16307 Bird Dog Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16307 Bird Dog Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16307 Bird Dog Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16307 Bird Dog Drive has a pool.
Does 16307 Bird Dog Drive have accessible units?
No, 16307 Bird Dog Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16307 Bird Dog Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16307 Bird Dog Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Travis Street
2700 Travis St
Houston, TX 77006
Haven at Liberty Hills
14580 Crosby Freeway Frontage Road
Houston, TX 77049
Avenue R
5455 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77056
Haven at Eldridge
13115 Whittington Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Serena Grove
17630 Wayforest Dr
Houston, TX 77060
El Milagro
2724 Broadway St
Houston, TX 77017
Monaco at Main
8333 Braesmain Dr
Houston, TX 77025
Windmill Landing
10121 Windmill Lakes Blvd
Houston, TX 77075

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston