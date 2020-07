Amenities

parking recently renovated

Small artsy 20 unit complex located in Midtown. Walking distance to HCC main campus. Newly renovated in 2013. Quiet neighborhood minutes from MetroRail. Great area for students. Beautiful common area to enjoy sunny days in Houston.



We always recommend you do a driveby of the property. If interested please apply at fatproperty.com/apply Since there isn't an onsite office visit us at 3800 Garrott 77006 or reach us at 832-640-4444