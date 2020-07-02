All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1626 Diamond Brook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1626 Diamond Brook Drive
Last updated July 13 2019 at 2:29 PM

1626 Diamond Brook Drive

1626 Diamond Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Clear Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1626 Diamond Brook Drive, Houston, TX 77062
Clear Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1626 Diamond Brook Drive have any available units?
1626 Diamond Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1626 Diamond Brook Drive have?
Some of 1626 Diamond Brook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1626 Diamond Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1626 Diamond Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1626 Diamond Brook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1626 Diamond Brook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1626 Diamond Brook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1626 Diamond Brook Drive offers parking.
Does 1626 Diamond Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1626 Diamond Brook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1626 Diamond Brook Drive have a pool?
No, 1626 Diamond Brook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1626 Diamond Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1626 Diamond Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1626 Diamond Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1626 Diamond Brook Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alice Street Apts
3645 Alice St
Houston, TX 77021
6711 Mullins Drive
6711 Mullins Drive
Houston, TX 77081
The Landings at Willowbrook
7250 W Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77064
Rockridge Park
850 Harvest Time Ln
Houston, TX 77060
VIE at the Medical Center
8300 el Mundo St
Houston, TX 77054
Century Galleria Lofts
3363 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
The Standard in the Heights
601 Waverly Street
Houston, TX 77007
Bellaire Wood Apartments
5414 Elm St
Houston, TX 77081

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston