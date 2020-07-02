Rent Calculator
1626 Diamond Brook Drive
1626 Diamond Brook Drive
1626 Diamond Brook Drive
·
Location
1626 Diamond Brook Drive, Houston, TX 77062
Clear Lake
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1626 Diamond Brook Drive have any available units?
1626 Diamond Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1626 Diamond Brook Drive have?
Some of 1626 Diamond Brook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1626 Diamond Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1626 Diamond Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1626 Diamond Brook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1626 Diamond Brook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 1626 Diamond Brook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1626 Diamond Brook Drive offers parking.
Does 1626 Diamond Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1626 Diamond Brook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1626 Diamond Brook Drive have a pool?
No, 1626 Diamond Brook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1626 Diamond Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1626 Diamond Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1626 Diamond Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1626 Diamond Brook Drive has units with dishwashers.
