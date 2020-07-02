Rent Calculator
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1625 Prairie Mark Ln.
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1625 Prairie Mark Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
1625 Prairie Mark Ln
1625 Prairie Mark Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
1625 Prairie Mark Lane, Houston, TX 77077
Briarforest
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Minutes From Memorial Park & Beautiful Citycentre. Property will be available for move in 11/15. Please call 346-202-4979.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1625 Prairie Mark Ln have any available units?
1625 Prairie Mark Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1625 Prairie Mark Ln have?
Some of 1625 Prairie Mark Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1625 Prairie Mark Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1625 Prairie Mark Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 Prairie Mark Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1625 Prairie Mark Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1625 Prairie Mark Ln offer parking?
No, 1625 Prairie Mark Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1625 Prairie Mark Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1625 Prairie Mark Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 Prairie Mark Ln have a pool?
No, 1625 Prairie Mark Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1625 Prairie Mark Ln have accessible units?
No, 1625 Prairie Mark Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 Prairie Mark Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1625 Prairie Mark Ln has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
