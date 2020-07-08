Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

1-person studio in charming artists building @ 1624 Holman within walking distance to Houston Community College. Roomy, QUIET studio apartment, with large windows overlooking trees, lots of storage for a studio apt, plenty of onstreet parking. There is a garage under bldg, clean laundry facilities on site. In middle of a residential area. Home has a comfy bed, loveseat, Smart tv, furnished kitchen, linens and towels. UTILITIES INCLUDED



ATT internet is installed which you can use and pay 50/mo to me or get your own account. This little gem will not last long!

Deposit: 400 First months rent: 750 Thereafter 750 or 770 with small pet Note: Preference to rent for remainder of the lease term ending November 30, 2020, but may consider summer only



If you are interested:



1 - send me a note with a day and time you would like to view property I am flexible but no later than 7 pm TEXT me at 7136142810



If you decide to rent it then:



2 - Make application to Fat Property http:fatpropertycom/apply The apartment furnishings are my property and I will remove them at end of lease.



On due date each month, the rent will be due to me, and paid through Zelle.



Thanks for your interest!



Gail Mindy