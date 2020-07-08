All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 22 2020 at 8:39 AM

1624 Holman

1624 Holman Street · No Longer Available
Location

1624 Holman Street, Houston, TX 77004
Midtown

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
1-person studio in charming artists building @ 1624 Holman within walking distance to Houston Community College. Roomy, QUIET studio apartment, with large windows overlooking trees, lots of storage for a studio apt, plenty of onstreet parking. There is a garage under bldg, clean laundry facilities on site. In middle of a residential area. Home has a comfy bed, loveseat, Smart tv, furnished kitchen, linens and towels. UTILITIES INCLUDED

ATT internet is installed which you can use and pay 50/mo to me or get your own account. This little gem will not last long!
Deposit: 400 First months rent: 750 Thereafter 750 or 770 with small pet Note: Preference to rent for remainder of the lease term ending November 30, 2020, but may consider summer only

If you are interested:

1 - send me a note with a day and time you would like to view property I am flexible but no later than 7 pm TEXT me at 7136142810

If you decide to rent it then:

2 - Make application to Fat Property http:fatpropertycom/apply The apartment furnishings are my property and I will remove them at end of lease.

On due date each month, the rent will be due to me, and paid through Zelle.

Thanks for your interest!

Gail Mindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 Holman have any available units?
1624 Holman doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1624 Holman have?
Some of 1624 Holman's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1624 Holman currently offering any rent specials?
1624 Holman is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 Holman pet-friendly?
No, 1624 Holman is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1624 Holman offer parking?
Yes, 1624 Holman offers parking.
Does 1624 Holman have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1624 Holman does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 Holman have a pool?
No, 1624 Holman does not have a pool.
Does 1624 Holman have accessible units?
No, 1624 Holman does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 Holman have units with dishwashers?
No, 1624 Holman does not have units with dishwashers.

