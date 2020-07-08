All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:17 AM

1623 Main St

1623 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

1623 Main Street, Houston, TX 77002
Downtown Houston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
24hr concierge
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
lobby
tennis court
yoga
Having trouble finding a new apartment?

  Hello! We're Taco Street Locating. We're cool apartment locator people. We're cool like mint and hot like salsa. But that's not important. We help people find apartments. And we're free to work with. Reach out to us and let us know what you're looking for! We'll make it all easy.

------------------------------------------------ Fake news! Witch hunt! No Collusion! Sad! I know how it feels. You've been unfairly prosecuted. Ever since you came on the scene, your social co-ed intramural kickball league team has seen unprecedented levels of success. Important (non fake) news outlets now see you as the Michael Jordan/Babe Ruth/George Washington of kickball. 

Friends and foes alike praise your infinite brilliance in the sport. But with great praise comes great jealousy. A select group of people have called into question your dominance by alleging you colluded with a secret deep state network of Canadians. But you know better. They're all just peanut butter and JEALOUS of you. No amount of fake news will stop you! Oh, and I almost forgot to mention you have a sweet and swanky downtown Houston apartment. Trust me, it's relevant to this discussion. 

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Get lost in the beauty of Downtown's studio, one, two, 

and three bedroom apartment homes.

Each apartment home was designed with luxe features including 9-foot 

ceilings, spa-style bathrooms with ceramic tile floors and walls, hardwood 

flooring in living areas, premium granite countertops, private balconies with 

expansive views and much more.

Environmentally conscious design and construction

Walking distance to all downtown

Houston has to offersports events, dining, entertainment, shopping, top employers

Steps away from public transit including MetroRail and city parks

Floor-to-ceiling windows with upgraded solar shades showcasing dramatic views of downtown Houston

Energy Star(TM) Appliances

Kohler(r) WaterSense plumbing fixtures

Solar shades

Recycling stations throughout each tower

Floor-to-ceiling windows with upgraded solar shades showcasing 

dramatic views of downtown Houston

Private balconies, with expansive views, in every residence

Generous closet space

Stylish, modern, wood cabinetry with espresso finish, in kitchens and baths

Premium granite countertops in kitchens and baths

Open spaces expanded by ceilings more than 9-ft. high

Spa-styled bathrooms with ceramic tile floors and walls

Whirlpool® Energy Star stainless steel appliances

Whirlpool® washer and dryer included

Kohler® fixtures in kitchen and baths

Natural hardwood flooring in living areas, and comfortable, luxury carpet in bedrooms

Built-in shelving and desks

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Environmentally conscious design and construction

Ground-level lobby with 24-hour concierge services

Controlled-access tower and parking garage

Wi-Fi throughout common areas

Tennis Court

Pet-friendly community

Dog Park

Walking distance to all downtown Houston has to 

offersports events, dining, entertainment, shopping, top employers

Steps from public transit and city parks

Close to St. Joseph Medical Center, Green Street, Discovery Green, 

and Minute Maid Park

Walk Score of 89

Rooftop amenity deck featuring breathtaking views of the downtown Houston skyline

Outdoor fire pit

Outdoor kitchen with grilling stations and flat-screen televisions

Club-quality cardio and strength equipment by Life Fitness

24-hour access

Cross-training room for Yoga, Pilates, Spin, and Barre workouts, 

with award-winning programming by Fitness On Demand

Features 24th floor views of the downtown Houston skyline

Rooftop lounge with billiards, fireplace, and large flat-screen TVs

Demonstration kitchen

Sun-soaked saline pool with amazing skyline views

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1623 Main St have any available units?
1623 Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1623 Main St have?
Some of 1623 Main St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1623 Main St currently offering any rent specials?
1623 Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1623 Main St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1623 Main St is pet friendly.
Does 1623 Main St offer parking?
Yes, 1623 Main St offers parking.
Does 1623 Main St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1623 Main St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1623 Main St have a pool?
Yes, 1623 Main St has a pool.
Does 1623 Main St have accessible units?
Yes, 1623 Main St has accessible units.
Does 1623 Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1623 Main St does not have units with dishwashers.

