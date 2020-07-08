Amenities
Having trouble finding a new apartment?
Hello! We're Taco Street Locating. We're cool apartment locator people. We're cool like mint and hot like salsa. But that's not important. We help people find apartments. And we're free to work with. Reach out to us and let us know what you're looking for! We'll make it all easy.
------------------------------------------------ Fake news! Witch hunt! No Collusion! Sad! I know how it feels. You've been unfairly prosecuted. Ever since you came on the scene, your social co-ed intramural kickball league team has seen unprecedented levels of success. Important (non fake) news outlets now see you as the Michael Jordan/Babe Ruth/George Washington of kickball.
Friends and foes alike praise your infinite brilliance in the sport. But with great praise comes great jealousy. A select group of people have called into question your dominance by alleging you colluded with a secret deep state network of Canadians. But you know better. They're all just peanut butter and JEALOUS of you. No amount of fake news will stop you! Oh, and I almost forgot to mention you have a sweet and swanky downtown Houston apartment. Trust me, it's relevant to this discussion.
Apartment Amenities
Get lost in the beauty of Downtown's studio, one, two,
and three bedroom apartment homes.
Each apartment home was designed with luxe features including 9-foot
ceilings, spa-style bathrooms with ceramic tile floors and walls, hardwood
flooring in living areas, premium granite countertops, private balconies with
expansive views and much more.
Environmentally conscious design and construction
Walking distance to all downtown
Houston has to offersports events, dining, entertainment, shopping, top employers
Steps away from public transit including MetroRail and city parks
Floor-to-ceiling windows with upgraded solar shades showcasing dramatic views of downtown Houston
Energy Star(TM) Appliances
Kohler(r) WaterSense plumbing fixtures
Solar shades
Recycling stations throughout each tower
Private balconies, with expansive views, in every residence
Generous closet space
Stylish, modern, wood cabinetry with espresso finish, in kitchens and baths
Premium granite countertops in kitchens and baths
Open spaces expanded by ceilings more than 9-ft. high
Spa-styled bathrooms with ceramic tile floors and walls
Whirlpool® Energy Star stainless steel appliances
Whirlpool® washer and dryer included
Kohler® fixtures in kitchen and baths
Natural hardwood flooring in living areas, and comfortable, luxury carpet in bedrooms
Built-in shelving and desks
Community Amenities
Ground-level lobby with 24-hour concierge services
Controlled-access tower and parking garage
Wi-Fi throughout common areas
Tennis Court
Pet-friendly community
Dog Park
Steps from public transit and city parks
Close to St. Joseph Medical Center, Green Street, Discovery Green,
and Minute Maid Park
Walk Score of 89
Rooftop amenity deck featuring breathtaking views of the downtown Houston skyline
Outdoor fire pit
Outdoor kitchen with grilling stations and flat-screen televisions
Club-quality cardio and strength equipment by Life Fitness
24-hour access
Cross-training room for Yoga, Pilates, Spin, and Barre workouts,
with award-winning programming by Fitness On Demand
Features 24th floor views of the downtown Houston skyline
Rooftop lounge with billiards, fireplace, and large flat-screen TVs
Demonstration kitchen
Sun-soaked saline pool with amazing skyline views