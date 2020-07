16227 Havenhurst Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking bbq/grill

CLEAR LAKE GEM FOR LEASE AVAILABLE APRIL 3rd! LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! ! DON'T MISS OUT ON THE GENEROUS ROOM SIZES AND LARGE STORAGE CLOSETS! OPEN FLOOR PLAN FROM KITCHEN TO LIVING AREA. LARGE BACK YARD WITH PATIO COVER, SHADE TREES WITH BUILT IN GAS GRILL FOR ENTERTAINING AND EVERYDAY RELAXATION! HOME HAS NEVER FLOODED! KITCHEN HAS NEW FRESH PAINT! UPDATED FLOORING AND NEW TILE AND CARPET! STEPS AWAY FROM THE 3.5 MILE GREENBELT FOR DOG WALKING, STROLLING AND BIKE RIDES! WALKING DISTANCE TO ARMAND BAYOU ELEMENTARY AND THE NEIGHBORHOOD PARK! YOU NEVER HAVE TO GET IN YOUR CAR! MINUTES FROM THE NEW HEB SHOPPING CENTER AND BAYBROOK MALL! COMMUTES BOTH TO DOWNTOWN HOUSTON AND GALVESTON ARE EASILY ACCESSIBLE! PETS ALLOWED ON CASE BY CASE BASIS. NEW PICTURES COMING SOON!