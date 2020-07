Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated pool fireplace

Come see this charming, 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Laminate flooring throughout the living areas. Brand new kitchen appliances. Application Required, fair credit, no serious criminal history, no evictions/broken leases, income 3x rent. Pets are considered on a case by case basis & additional fees apply. No Sec 8. No Smoking. Quiet Neighborhood. Don't Miss This One!! Apply here! https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application Make sure you select "Sterling Farmer" when applying