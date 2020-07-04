All apartments in Houston
1620 Claremont Garden Circle
1620 Claremont Garden Circle

1620 Claremont Garden Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1620 Claremont Garden Circle, Houston, TX 77047
Central Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers 1,200 sq ft of living space in Houston, TX. Features include carpeting throughout, kitchen with all black appliances, 2 car garage, private back patio with fully fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 Claremont Garden Circle have any available units?
1620 Claremont Garden Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1620 Claremont Garden Circle have?
Some of 1620 Claremont Garden Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 Claremont Garden Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1620 Claremont Garden Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 Claremont Garden Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1620 Claremont Garden Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1620 Claremont Garden Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1620 Claremont Garden Circle offers parking.
Does 1620 Claremont Garden Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1620 Claremont Garden Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 Claremont Garden Circle have a pool?
No, 1620 Claremont Garden Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1620 Claremont Garden Circle have accessible units?
No, 1620 Claremont Garden Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 Claremont Garden Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1620 Claremont Garden Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

