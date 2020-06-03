Rent Calculator
Last updated April 5 2019 at 7:04 AM
1618 Pannell St
1618 Pannell Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1618 Pannell Street, Houston, TX 77020
Greater Fifth Ward
Amenities
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$1000.00/mo, $1000.00 security deposit. Call David at 713-213-6765.
Background check, no eviction, no broken leases.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1618 Pannell St have any available units?
1618 Pannell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 1618 Pannell St currently offering any rent specials?
1618 Pannell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1618 Pannell St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1618 Pannell St is pet friendly.
Does 1618 Pannell St offer parking?
Yes, 1618 Pannell St offers parking.
Does 1618 Pannell St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1618 Pannell St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1618 Pannell St have a pool?
No, 1618 Pannell St does not have a pool.
Does 1618 Pannell St have accessible units?
No, 1618 Pannell St does not have accessible units.
Does 1618 Pannell St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1618 Pannell St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1618 Pannell St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1618 Pannell St has units with air conditioning.
