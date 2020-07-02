Rent Calculator
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1616 English Bay Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
1616 English Bay Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 23
1616 English Bay Drive
1616 English Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1616 English Street, Houston, TX 77009
Northside Village
Amenities
new construction
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1616 English Bay Drive have any available units?
1616 English Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1616 English Bay Drive have?
Some of 1616 English Bay Drive's amenities include new construction, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1616 English Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1616 English Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 English Bay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1616 English Bay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 1616 English Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1616 English Bay Drive offers parking.
Does 1616 English Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 English Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 English Bay Drive have a pool?
No, 1616 English Bay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1616 English Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 1616 English Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 English Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1616 English Bay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
