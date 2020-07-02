Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse.
(RLNE5089106)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1615 Bering Dr have any available units?
1615 Bering Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1615 Bering Dr have?
Some of 1615 Bering Dr's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 Bering Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1615 Bering Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 Bering Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1615 Bering Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1615 Bering Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1615 Bering Dr offers parking.
Does 1615 Bering Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615 Bering Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 Bering Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1615 Bering Dr has a pool.
Does 1615 Bering Dr have accessible units?
No, 1615 Bering Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 Bering Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1615 Bering Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
