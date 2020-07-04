All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 16146 Coyridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
16146 Coyridge Lane
Last updated April 10 2020 at 5:15 PM

16146 Coyridge Lane

16146 Coyridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16146 Coyridge Lane, Houston, TX 77053
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16146 Coyridge Lane have any available units?
16146 Coyridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 16146 Coyridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16146 Coyridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16146 Coyridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 16146 Coyridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 16146 Coyridge Lane offer parking?
No, 16146 Coyridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 16146 Coyridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16146 Coyridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16146 Coyridge Lane have a pool?
No, 16146 Coyridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16146 Coyridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 16146 Coyridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16146 Coyridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16146 Coyridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16146 Coyridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16146 Coyridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton on West Dallas
1616 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
The Alora
5500 El Camino del Rey St
Houston, TX 77081
La Estancia
6200 Gulfton St
Houston, TX 77081
Melia Medical Center
8383 El Mundo St
Houston, TX 77054
Alara
17601 Wayforest Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Advenir at Stone Park
6160 E Sam Houston Pkwy N
Houston, TX 77049
Chartwell Court
15100 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77090
Camden Station
12355 Antoine Dr
Houston, TX 77067

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston