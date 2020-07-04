Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 16034 Eastcape Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
16034 Eastcape Drive
Last updated September 21 2019 at 6:46 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16034 Eastcape Drive
16034 Eastcape Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Clear Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
16034 Eastcape Drive, Houston, TX 77598
Clear Lake
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Very Nice updated Home, vaulted ceilings, laminate wood floors, tile in the Kitchen and bath, Nicely shaded backyard. Pool, tennis, and playground 2 blocks away. Walk to restaurants and shops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16034 Eastcape Drive have any available units?
16034 Eastcape Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 16034 Eastcape Drive have?
Some of 16034 Eastcape Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16034 Eastcape Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16034 Eastcape Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16034 Eastcape Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16034 Eastcape Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 16034 Eastcape Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16034 Eastcape Drive offers parking.
Does 16034 Eastcape Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16034 Eastcape Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16034 Eastcape Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16034 Eastcape Drive has a pool.
Does 16034 Eastcape Drive have accessible units?
No, 16034 Eastcape Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16034 Eastcape Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16034 Eastcape Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Cities for Families 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Serena Village Apartments
501 Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77060
Latitude 2976
201 Wilcrest Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Harpers Mill
16160 Kieth Harrow Blvd
Houston, TX 77084
2411 Washington
2411 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007
The Retreat at Eldridge
2323 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
The Life at Spring Estates
16112 North Fwy
Houston, TX 77090
The Museum Tower
4899 Montrose Blvd
Houston, TX 77006
Paramount
1800 Barker Cypress Rd
Houston, TX 77084
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston