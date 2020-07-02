1603 W. Main - 06

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautiful remodeled 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom apartment. Near the Museum District and located at the heart of Montrose close to Downtown if you need to commute. Close to the University of St. Thomas. A wonderfully located 6 plex with on-site Management. Water, gas, and electric are included.

Perfect for an office near Downtown, Midtown, The Heights or Any of these Universities are within walking distance, near public transportation and a prime location for any law office, Real Estate Office or any type of office. Aso a great floor plan for anyone who needs 2 bedrooms and 1 bath.



The University of St. Thomas (0.4 miles)



Rice University (1.6 Miles)



The University of Houston-Main Campus (3.6 Miles)

Gas, water and electricity are included in the rent price.

Two story brick with a mix of single and double bedroom units plus plenty of off street parking. Central laundry facility and hot water source. Walk to HEB.