Last updated October 29 2019 at 2:37 AM

1603 W. Main - 06

1603 West Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

1603 West Main Street, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful remodeled 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom apartment. Near the Museum District and located at the heart of Montrose close to Downtown if you need to commute. Close to the University of St. Thomas. A wonderfully located 6 plex with on-site Management. Water, gas, and electric are included.
Perfect for an office near Downtown, Midtown, The Heights or Any of these Universities are within walking distance, near public transportation and a prime location for any law office, Real Estate Office or any type of office. Aso a great floor plan for anyone who needs 2 bedrooms and 1 bath.

The University of St. Thomas (0.4 miles)

Rice University (1.6 Miles)

The University of Houston-Main Campus (3.6 Miles)
Gas, water and electricity are included in the rent price.
Two story brick with a mix of single and double bedroom units plus plenty of off street parking. Central laundry facility and hot water source. Walk to HEB.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 W. Main - 06 have any available units?
1603 W. Main - 06 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1603 W. Main - 06 have?
Some of 1603 W. Main - 06's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1603 W. Main - 06 currently offering any rent specials?
1603 W. Main - 06 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 W. Main - 06 pet-friendly?
No, 1603 W. Main - 06 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1603 W. Main - 06 offer parking?
Yes, 1603 W. Main - 06 offers parking.
Does 1603 W. Main - 06 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1603 W. Main - 06 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 W. Main - 06 have a pool?
No, 1603 W. Main - 06 does not have a pool.
Does 1603 W. Main - 06 have accessible units?
No, 1603 W. Main - 06 does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 W. Main - 06 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1603 W. Main - 06 has units with dishwashers.

