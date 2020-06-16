16 Versante Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Offered By Precision Realty & Management, LLC - Absolutely Beautiful 3-Story Townhouse Near Cypress Creek Parkway & Hwy 249 in Gated Community! Features Gourmet Island Kitchen with upgraded Appliances, Granite Counters, Tile Back Splash & 42 inch Cherry Wood Cabinets. Huge Living & Dining Area with Gas Log Fireplace & Wood Floors! NO CARPET IN LIVING AREAS! High Open Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Custom Wood Blinds & 2 Balconies. 3rd Floor Master Suite -2 Walk-in Closets includes Sitting Area & Coffee/Wet Bar. Master Bathroom features a Whirlpool/Jetted Tub - Separate Shower & Double Vanity area! All 3 Bedrooms Have Full Baths! Fenced back yard! Don't miss out on this one!!



(RLNE5628436)