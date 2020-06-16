All apartments in Houston
16 Versante Ct.
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:23 PM

16 Versante Ct.

16 Versante Ct · No Longer Available
Location

16 Versante Ct, Houston, TX 77070
Willowbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Offered By Precision Realty & Management, LLC - Absolutely Beautiful 3-Story Townhouse Near Cypress Creek Parkway & Hwy 249 in Gated Community! Features Gourmet Island Kitchen with upgraded Appliances, Granite Counters, Tile Back Splash & 42 inch Cherry Wood Cabinets. Huge Living & Dining Area with Gas Log Fireplace & Wood Floors! NO CARPET IN LIVING AREAS! High Open Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Custom Wood Blinds & 2 Balconies. 3rd Floor Master Suite -2 Walk-in Closets includes Sitting Area & Coffee/Wet Bar. Master Bathroom features a Whirlpool/Jetted Tub - Separate Shower & Double Vanity area! All 3 Bedrooms Have Full Baths! Fenced back yard! Don't miss out on this one!!

(RLNE5628436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Versante Ct. have any available units?
16 Versante Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 Versante Ct. have?
Some of 16 Versante Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Versante Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
16 Versante Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Versante Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 16 Versante Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 16 Versante Ct. offer parking?
No, 16 Versante Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 16 Versante Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Versante Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Versante Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 16 Versante Ct. has a pool.
Does 16 Versante Ct. have accessible units?
No, 16 Versante Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Versante Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Versante Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.

