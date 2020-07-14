Amenities

Unit Amenities oven air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly alarm system bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging cc payments clubhouse conference room e-payments fire pit internet cafe key fob access lobby nest technology online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

15th Street Flats is the premier destination for exquisite one and two bedroom apartment homes. Our inspired Broadstone community is brimming with stunning architecture and all-inclusive amenities, just waiting for you to explore. Come soak in the tranquil vibes of our glistening rooftop swimming pool, with remarkable views of downtown Houston.



When you want a night out on the town, adventure is just a few steps away. We’re situated next to some of The Heights’ most renowned eateries and shops, making your new home one of the most sought-after places for living a life well curated. Live boldly within the walls of our modish apartments, where every day is a culturally defined retreat.