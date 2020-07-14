All apartments in Houston
15th Street Flats

1414 North Shepherd Drive · (914) 303-8995
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1414 North Shepherd Drive, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 249 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,462

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 638 sqft

Unit 223 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,462

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 638 sqft

Unit 217 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,462

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 638 sqft

See 23+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. Aug 24

$2,385

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1091 sqft

Unit 231 · Avail. Jul 23

$2,403

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1098 sqft

Unit 227 · Avail. Jul 23

$2,403

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1098 sqft

See 17+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 15th Street Flats.

Amenities

nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
oven
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
alarm system
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
car charging
cc payments
clubhouse
conference room
e-payments
fire pit
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
nest technology
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
15th Street Flats is the premier destination for exquisite one and two bedroom apartment homes. Our inspired Broadstone community is brimming with stunning architecture and all-inclusive amenities, just waiting for you to explore. Come soak in the tranquil vibes of our glistening rooftop swimming pool, with remarkable views of downtown Houston.

When you want a night out on the town, adventure is just a few steps away. We’re situated next to some of The Heights’ most renowned eateries and shops, making your new home one of the most sought-after places for living a life well curated. Live boldly within the walls of our modish apartments, where every day is a culturally defined retreat.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $150
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet.
fee: $250 per pet.
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet.
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15th Street Flats have any available units?
15th Street Flats has 46 units available starting at $1,462 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 15th Street Flats have?
Some of 15th Street Flats's amenities include nest technology, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15th Street Flats currently offering any rent specials?
15th Street Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15th Street Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, 15th Street Flats is pet friendly.
Does 15th Street Flats offer parking?
Yes, 15th Street Flats offers parking.
Does 15th Street Flats have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15th Street Flats does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15th Street Flats have a pool?
Yes, 15th Street Flats has a pool.
Does 15th Street Flats have accessible units?
Yes, 15th Street Flats has accessible units.
Does 15th Street Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15th Street Flats has units with dishwashers.
