15934 Pryor Drive, Houston, TX 77489 Fort Bend Houston
Amenities
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- THIS 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IS LOCATED IN THE BRIARGATE SUBDIVISION. FEATURES INCLUDE A SPACIOUS DEN WITH CATHEDRAL CEILINGS AND A WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST ROOM AND A LIVING ROOM ADDITION.
(RLNE3935251)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15934 Pryor Dr have any available units?
15934 Pryor Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 15934 Pryor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15934 Pryor Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15934 Pryor Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15934 Pryor Dr is pet friendly.
Does 15934 Pryor Dr offer parking?
No, 15934 Pryor Dr does not offer parking.
Does 15934 Pryor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15934 Pryor Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15934 Pryor Dr have a pool?
No, 15934 Pryor Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15934 Pryor Dr have accessible units?
No, 15934 Pryor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15934 Pryor Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15934 Pryor Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15934 Pryor Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 15934 Pryor Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)