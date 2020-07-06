All apartments in Houston
15922 Hiram Clarke Road

15922 Hiram Clarke Road · No Longer Available
Location

15922 Hiram Clarke Road, Houston, TX 77053
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready home with new upgrades that will make you smile. Great location and an amazing neighborhood. Make an appointment to view your new home today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15922 Hiram Clarke Road have any available units?
15922 Hiram Clarke Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 15922 Hiram Clarke Road have?
Some of 15922 Hiram Clarke Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15922 Hiram Clarke Road currently offering any rent specials?
15922 Hiram Clarke Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15922 Hiram Clarke Road pet-friendly?
No, 15922 Hiram Clarke Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 15922 Hiram Clarke Road offer parking?
Yes, 15922 Hiram Clarke Road offers parking.
Does 15922 Hiram Clarke Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15922 Hiram Clarke Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15922 Hiram Clarke Road have a pool?
No, 15922 Hiram Clarke Road does not have a pool.
Does 15922 Hiram Clarke Road have accessible units?
No, 15922 Hiram Clarke Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15922 Hiram Clarke Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15922 Hiram Clarke Road has units with dishwashers.

