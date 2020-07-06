All apartments in Houston
Last updated November 6 2019 at 3:39 AM

15850 Alger Drive

15850 Alger Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15850 Alger Drive, Houston, TX 77489
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15850 Alger Drive have any available units?
15850 Alger Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 15850 Alger Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15850 Alger Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15850 Alger Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15850 Alger Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15850 Alger Drive offer parking?
No, 15850 Alger Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15850 Alger Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15850 Alger Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15850 Alger Drive have a pool?
No, 15850 Alger Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15850 Alger Drive have accessible units?
No, 15850 Alger Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15850 Alger Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15850 Alger Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15850 Alger Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15850 Alger Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

