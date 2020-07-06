All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15823 Baybriar Drive

15823 Baybriar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15823 Baybriar Drive, Houston, TX 77489
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,335 sf home is located in Missouri City, TX. This home features hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with white appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15823 Baybriar Drive have any available units?
15823 Baybriar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 15823 Baybriar Drive have?
Some of 15823 Baybriar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15823 Baybriar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15823 Baybriar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15823 Baybriar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15823 Baybriar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15823 Baybriar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15823 Baybriar Drive offers parking.
Does 15823 Baybriar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15823 Baybriar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15823 Baybriar Drive have a pool?
No, 15823 Baybriar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15823 Baybriar Drive have accessible units?
No, 15823 Baybriar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15823 Baybriar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15823 Baybriar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

