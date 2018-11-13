Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 15714 Baybriar Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
15714 Baybriar Dr
Last updated April 25 2019 at 7:36 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15714 Baybriar Dr
15714 Baybriar Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
15714 Baybriar Drive, Houston, TX 77489
Fort Bend Houston
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home with easy access to Beltway 8. Apply today live here tomorrow!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15714 Baybriar Dr have any available units?
15714 Baybriar Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 15714 Baybriar Dr have?
Some of 15714 Baybriar Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15714 Baybriar Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15714 Baybriar Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15714 Baybriar Dr pet-friendly?
No, 15714 Baybriar Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 15714 Baybriar Dr offer parking?
No, 15714 Baybriar Dr does not offer parking.
Does 15714 Baybriar Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15714 Baybriar Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15714 Baybriar Dr have a pool?
No, 15714 Baybriar Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15714 Baybriar Dr have accessible units?
No, 15714 Baybriar Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15714 Baybriar Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15714 Baybriar Dr has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Morgan
2401 Westridge Street
Houston, TX 77054
Allen House
3433 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
Terraza West
10222 Forum West Dr
Houston, TX 77036
Fairfield Cove
15615 Blue Ash Dr
Houston, TX 77090
Hiline Heights
145 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77007
Rockridge Springs
17435 Imperial Valley Dr
Houston, TX 77060
The Westerly
10333 Clay Rd
Houston, TX 77043
Amherst at CityView
17103 Imperial Valley Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston