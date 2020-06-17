Rent Calculator
15703 Laurelfield Drive
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:12 PM
1 of 33
15703 Laurelfield Drive
15703 Laurelfield Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
15703 Laurelfield Drive, Houston, TX 77059
Clear Lake
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15703 Laurelfield Drive have any available units?
15703 Laurelfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 15703 Laurelfield Drive have?
Some of 15703 Laurelfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 15703 Laurelfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15703 Laurelfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15703 Laurelfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15703 Laurelfield Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 15703 Laurelfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15703 Laurelfield Drive offers parking.
Does 15703 Laurelfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15703 Laurelfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15703 Laurelfield Drive have a pool?
No, 15703 Laurelfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15703 Laurelfield Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 15703 Laurelfield Drive has accessible units.
Does 15703 Laurelfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15703 Laurelfield Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
