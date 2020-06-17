All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:12 PM

15703 Laurelfield Drive

15703 Laurelfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15703 Laurelfield Drive, Houston, TX 77059
Clear Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
accessible
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15703 Laurelfield Drive have any available units?
15703 Laurelfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 15703 Laurelfield Drive have?
Some of 15703 Laurelfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15703 Laurelfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15703 Laurelfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15703 Laurelfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15703 Laurelfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 15703 Laurelfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15703 Laurelfield Drive offers parking.
Does 15703 Laurelfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15703 Laurelfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15703 Laurelfield Drive have a pool?
No, 15703 Laurelfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15703 Laurelfield Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 15703 Laurelfield Drive has accessible units.
Does 15703 Laurelfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15703 Laurelfield Drive has units with dishwashers.

