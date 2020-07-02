All apartments in Houston
15703 Fathom Lane

15703 Fathom Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15703 Fathom Lane, Houston, TX 77062
Clear Lake

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beaurtiful, recently renovated property is ready for you to call it home. It boasts a corner lot with a huge yard in the heart of Clear Lake. Perfect for entertaining this house will make a great family home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15703 Fathom Lane have any available units?
15703 Fathom Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 15703 Fathom Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15703 Fathom Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15703 Fathom Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15703 Fathom Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 15703 Fathom Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15703 Fathom Lane offers parking.
Does 15703 Fathom Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15703 Fathom Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15703 Fathom Lane have a pool?
No, 15703 Fathom Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15703 Fathom Lane have accessible units?
No, 15703 Fathom Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15703 Fathom Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15703 Fathom Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15703 Fathom Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15703 Fathom Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

