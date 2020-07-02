This beaurtiful, recently renovated property is ready for you to call it home. It boasts a corner lot with a huge yard in the heart of Clear Lake. Perfect for entertaining this house will make a great family home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15703 Fathom Lane have any available units?
15703 Fathom Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 15703 Fathom Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15703 Fathom Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.