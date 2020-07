Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities game room parking garage

What a beautiful home on a private cul-de-sac street. You'll enjoy the large open spaces this home has to offer. Lots of natural light, high ceilings, beautiful kitchen with center island and plenty of storage, downstairs master bed and bath, upstairs gameroom and so much more! Come see for yourself!