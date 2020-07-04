15534 Zabolio

Amenities

Our comfortable, fully renovated condo (laminate/tiled floor) comes with 2 reserved parkings, community pool* and like-new furniture. All appliances & WiFi!



Quiet & safe community.



GREAT LOCATION!



Clear lake Medical 5 mins



NASA 10 mins



Kemah 15 mins



The condo was completely redone not long ago. Renovation included kitchen cabinets with granite as well as granite in bathrooms.. Wall to wall laminate or tiles. No carpet. Fresh paint. BRAND NEW DOORS and front-door were added in June 2015.



All appliances-- W/D, Dishwasher, oven, fridge available. Fridge replaced last year.



Master has queen size bed with memory foam mattress.



Second bedroom has a leather sleeper that converts from a sofa into a 3/4 double bed (79 x 49) or a chaise. The living room has another sleeper , which can becomes a 80 x 46 bed (between a single and full-size bed). Pls note sleeping space provided is for 3-4 people between all sleepers. A person can also sleep on the second sofa on the living. So depending on size of responsible/child, sleeping space is for 4-6 persons.