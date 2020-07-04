All apartments in Houston
15534 Zabolio
15534 Zabolio

15534 Zabolio Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15534 Zabolio Drive, Houston, TX 77598
Clear Lake

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Our comfortable, fully renovated condo (laminate/tiled floor) comes with 2 reserved parkings, community pool* and like-new furniture. All appliances & WiFi!

Quiet & safe community.

GREAT LOCATION!

Clear lake Medical 5 mins

NASA 10 mins

Kemah 15 mins

The condo was completely redone not long ago. Renovation included kitchen cabinets with granite as well as granite in bathrooms.. Wall to wall laminate or tiles. No carpet. Fresh paint. BRAND NEW DOORS and front-door were added in June 2015.

All appliances-- W/D, Dishwasher, oven, fridge available. Fridge replaced last year.

Master has queen size bed with memory foam mattress.

Second bedroom has a leather sleeper that converts from a sofa into a 3/4 double bed (79 x 49) or a chaise. The living room has another sleeper , which can becomes a 80 x 46 bed (between a single and full-size bed). Pls note sleeping space provided is for 3-4 people between all sleepers. A person can also sleep on the second sofa on the living. So depending on size of responsible/child, sleeping space is for 4-6 persons.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15534 Zabolio have any available units?
15534 Zabolio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 15534 Zabolio have?
Some of 15534 Zabolio's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15534 Zabolio currently offering any rent specials?
15534 Zabolio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15534 Zabolio pet-friendly?
No, 15534 Zabolio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 15534 Zabolio offer parking?
Yes, 15534 Zabolio offers parking.
Does 15534 Zabolio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15534 Zabolio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15534 Zabolio have a pool?
Yes, 15534 Zabolio has a pool.
Does 15534 Zabolio have accessible units?
No, 15534 Zabolio does not have accessible units.
Does 15534 Zabolio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15534 Zabolio has units with dishwashers.

