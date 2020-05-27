Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 155 DeerField.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
155 DeerField
Last updated December 19 2019 at 11:57 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
155 DeerField
155 Deerfield Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Northside - Northline
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
155 Deerfield Street, Houston, TX 77022
Northside - Northline
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Four Bedroom Home For Lease As-Is - 4 bedroom house for rent
(RLNE5368725)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 155 DeerField have any available units?
155 DeerField doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 155 DeerField currently offering any rent specials?
155 DeerField is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 DeerField pet-friendly?
Yes, 155 DeerField is pet friendly.
Does 155 DeerField offer parking?
No, 155 DeerField does not offer parking.
Does 155 DeerField have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 DeerField does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 DeerField have a pool?
No, 155 DeerField does not have a pool.
Does 155 DeerField have accessible units?
No, 155 DeerField does not have accessible units.
Does 155 DeerField have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 DeerField does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 155 DeerField have units with air conditioning?
No, 155 DeerField does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Aubrey
2310 Crescent Park Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Greenhouse
2040 Greenhouse Rd
Houston, TX 77084
Bayou Palms
13455 Woodforest Blvd
Houston, TX 77015
1300 North Post Oak
1300 N Post Oak Rd
Houston, TX 77055
Cambridge Place
10901 Meadowglen Ln
Houston, TX 77042
Hiline Heights
145 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77007
Rockridge Springs
17435 Imperial Valley Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Southern Oaks
6353 Skyline Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston