All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1543 Fashion Hill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1543 Fashion Hill Drive
Last updated August 25 2019 at 7:59 AM

1543 Fashion Hill Drive

1543 Fashion Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1543 Fashion Hill Drive, Houston, TX 77088
Acres Home

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-1.5ba-2ga home in Houston has fresh paint on the interior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home. Conveniently located close to shopping and a variety of restaurants. Easy access to major highways.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1543 Fashion Hill Drive have any available units?
1543 Fashion Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1543 Fashion Hill Drive have?
Some of 1543 Fashion Hill Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1543 Fashion Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1543 Fashion Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1543 Fashion Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1543 Fashion Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1543 Fashion Hill Drive offer parking?
No, 1543 Fashion Hill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1543 Fashion Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1543 Fashion Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1543 Fashion Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 1543 Fashion Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1543 Fashion Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 1543 Fashion Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1543 Fashion Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1543 Fashion Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Move Cross Country
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables 6464 San Felipe
6464 San Felipe Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Matthew Ridge
14551 Beechnut St
Houston, TX 77083
Candleridge Park
1601 Wooded Pine Dr
Houston, TX 77073
Country Club
17610 Cali Dr
Houston, TX 77090
Timber Ridge
12200 Fleming Dr
Houston, TX 77013
Hollister Place
6565 Hollister St
Houston, TX 77040
Brisa at Shadowlake
2840 Shadowbriar Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Camden Station
12355 Antoine Dr
Houston, TX 77067

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston