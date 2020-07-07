1543 Fashion Hill Drive, Houston, TX 77088 Acres Home
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-1.5ba-2ga home in Houston has fresh paint on the interior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.
Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home. Conveniently located close to shopping and a variety of restaurants. Easy access to major highways. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1543 Fashion Hill Drive have any available units?
1543 Fashion Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1543 Fashion Hill Drive have?
Some of 1543 Fashion Hill Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1543 Fashion Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1543 Fashion Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1543 Fashion Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1543 Fashion Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1543 Fashion Hill Drive offer parking?
No, 1543 Fashion Hill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1543 Fashion Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1543 Fashion Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1543 Fashion Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 1543 Fashion Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1543 Fashion Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 1543 Fashion Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1543 Fashion Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1543 Fashion Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)