15385 Katy Freeway

Amenities

pet friendly gym microwave internet access range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym internet access

Welcome to Extended Stay Deluxe Houston - Katy Freeway. Our hotel is designed especially for longer stays with studios featuring fully-equipped kitchens and plenty of work space amenities you wont find in a typical hotel room.

Kitchen with refrigerator, microwave, and stovetop

Dining and cooking utensils provided

Wireless Internet - one time fee of $4.99 per stay

Workspace with computer dataport

Free local phone calls

Personalized voice mail

On-site guest laundry

Iron and full size ironing board

On-site fitness center

Meeting room

Deluxe Coffee, fruit, and bagel breakfast Mon-Fri

Pet Friendly Rooms