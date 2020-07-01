All apartments in Houston
15385 Katy Freeway

15385 Katy Freeway · No Longer Available
Location

15385 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77094
Energy Corridor

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
microwave
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
internet access
Welcome to Extended Stay Deluxe Houston - Katy Freeway. Our hotel is designed especially for longer stays with studios featuring fully-equipped kitchens and plenty of work space amenities you wont find in a typical hotel room.
Kitchen with refrigerator, microwave, and stovetop
Dining and cooking utensils provided
Wireless Internet - one time fee of $4.99 per stay
Workspace with computer dataport
Free local phone calls
Personalized voice mail
On-site guest laundry
Iron and full size ironing board
On-site fitness center
Meeting room
Deluxe Coffee, fruit, and bagel breakfast Mon-Fri
Pet Friendly Rooms

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15385 Katy Freeway have any available units?
15385 Katy Freeway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 15385 Katy Freeway have?
Some of 15385 Katy Freeway's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15385 Katy Freeway currently offering any rent specials?
15385 Katy Freeway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15385 Katy Freeway pet-friendly?
Yes, 15385 Katy Freeway is pet friendly.
Does 15385 Katy Freeway offer parking?
No, 15385 Katy Freeway does not offer parking.
Does 15385 Katy Freeway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15385 Katy Freeway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15385 Katy Freeway have a pool?
No, 15385 Katy Freeway does not have a pool.
Does 15385 Katy Freeway have accessible units?
No, 15385 Katy Freeway does not have accessible units.
Does 15385 Katy Freeway have units with dishwashers?
No, 15385 Katy Freeway does not have units with dishwashers.

