/
Houston, TX
/
1535 Main St
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:01 AM

1535 Main St

1535 Main St · No Longer Available
Location

1535 Main St, Houston, TX 77002
Downtown Houston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
conference room
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
Great Moogly Googly! Holy floor-to-ceiling windows Batman! Is this even real life? Is it true I can see the entire out-door world from my new apartment? Yes, it’s totally true. Think about all the things you can now do with this amount of out-door exposure. You can start up a little indoor farm of house plants. Bonsai for everyone! You can be a highly visible nudist if you’re into that kind of thing. You can make your own little tanning salon from the living room (at least in theory). You can even use the built in solar shades to block out the sun, in case you two get into a…..heated argument. (get it?. I’ll pat myself on the back for that one). Anyways, this place is pretty sweet so you should like totally come live here and stuff.

___________________________________________________________

Quick Notes

Pricing listed already factors in specials like free months/weeks.

Units come unfurnished. The pictures are of a model unit to see how it would look furnished (and if you had a super awesome interior designer)

Apartments use freaky alien technology to change prices frequently. Similar to how hotels and airlines work.

We find people apartments professionally. It’s super cool.

We’re also really good at helping people who are moving to Houston.

We’re free to work with!

Apartments are pet friendly!

Tacos. Tacos are awesome.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

One- and two-bedroom floor plans

10-foot ceilings

Custom hardwood flooring

Designer carpeting in bedroom suites

Quartz or granite countertop selections

Stainless mosaic or linear travertine backsplash selections Solar shades

Stainless appliance package

Kitchen food prep island

Built-in beverage cooler

Full-size washer & dryer

Spacious en-suite master bath with custom framed mirror Walk-in closets

Walk-in shower

Oversized patio/balcony

Patio/balcony storage closet

Coat closet

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

24/7 Athletic Center outfitted with superior cardio theatre, free weights, individual weight machines and Expresso Bikes featuring interactive display board Private massage room available for reservation

Business/social lounge with conversation areas, computer stations and WiFi access Executive conference room

Hospitality lounge with latte & tea bar

Clubroom with epicurean kitchen and comfort seating

Game room with billiards, poker table and bistro seating

Resort-style pool courtyard with sun shelf and entertainment seating Outdoor summer kitchen with grilling area

Fully conditioned corridors with direct access garage parking

24/7 emergency maintenance

Recycling programs available

___________________________________________________________________

Tired of looking for a new apartment on your own?

Yes, chances are you are tired of spending hours clicking through boring apartment listings, rummaging through outdated listings on The List That Craig Built. Reaching out to people who claim to have more important things to do. Cursing the almighty deities “Why is finding a new apartment so hard?!” Listen, we get it. It doesn’t have to be like that. That’s why we are here. Taco Street Houston. We are in the business of finding people like you apartments. We are also super free to work with.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1535 Main St have any available units?
1535 Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1535 Main St have?
Some of 1535 Main St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1535 Main St currently offering any rent specials?
1535 Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1535 Main St pet-friendly?
No, 1535 Main St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1535 Main St offer parking?
Yes, 1535 Main St offers parking.
Does 1535 Main St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1535 Main St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1535 Main St have a pool?
Yes, 1535 Main St has a pool.
Does 1535 Main St have accessible units?
Yes, 1535 Main St has accessible units.
Does 1535 Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1535 Main St does not have units with dishwashers.

