15200 Memorial Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking internet access

Apartment Home Features:

Central Heat & Air Conditioning

Dining Room

Breakfast Nook

Office/Den Floor Plans*

Patio or Balcony

20-Ft. Ceilings*

Custom Trim and Crown Molding Throughout

Elegant Archways

Stone Floors in Kitchen & Foyer

Fireplace*

Solid Oak Hardwood Floors

2 Window Blinds

Gourmet Kitchen

Granite Counter Tops

Custom Routed Wood Cabinets

Slate Backsplashes

Under-Cabinet Lighting

Stainless Steel Appliances

Side-by-side Refrigerator/Freezer

Range/Oven

Full-size, Built-in Microwave Oven

Dishwasher

Garbage Disposal

Full-size Washer & Dryer in Every Home

Spacious Utility Room*

Track Lighting

Built-in Computer Niche and Bookshelves*

Extra Storage Space

Spacious Walk-in Closets

Large Dressing Areas

Stone Flooring in Bathrooms

Oversized Garden Tubs

Separate Enclosed Walk-in Showers*

Marble Tops with Undermount Sinks

and Kneespace Vanities*

Cable & High Speed Internet Outlets Throughout

Pre-wired Intrusion Alarm with Key Pads

Energy Efficient Programmable Thermostat

Pet Friendly (call for restrictions)

Unfurnished

Corporate Units Available



*In Select Homes



Community Features:

Limited Access Gated Entry

Private Garage and Guest Parking

Magnificent French-inspired Club House

Multifunction Resident Recreation Room

Resort Style Swimming Pool

Waterfall & Trellesed Pergola

Fitness Center

Outdoor Barbecue Grilling Area

WiFi Hotspot

Signature Finger Companies Landscaping

Gated Entry to Terry Hershey Park and Hike & Bike Trail

Complimentary Bike Rental

Executive Business Center

Computer Work Stations

Copier & Fax Machines

Public Transportation Nearby

Award-winning 24/7 On-site Maintenance

Helpful Professional Management Team

Convenient to a Variety of Shopping, Dining, & Entertainment



Gas Heat Included

Rates subject to change at any time.



6, 9, and 12 Month Leases Available