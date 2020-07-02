All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 18 2020 at 9:44 AM

15200 Memorial Dr

15200 Memorial Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15200 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77079
Energy Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
internet access
Apartment Home Features:
Central Heat & Air Conditioning
Dining Room
Breakfast Nook
Office/Den Floor Plans*
Patio or Balcony
20-Ft. Ceilings*
Custom Trim and Crown Molding Throughout
Elegant Archways
Stone Floors in Kitchen & Foyer
Fireplace*
Solid Oak Hardwood Floors
2 Window Blinds
Gourmet Kitchen
Granite Counter Tops
Custom Routed Wood Cabinets
Slate Backsplashes
Under-Cabinet Lighting
Stainless Steel Appliances
Side-by-side Refrigerator/Freezer
Range/Oven
Full-size, Built-in Microwave Oven
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
Full-size Washer & Dryer in Every Home
Spacious Utility Room*
Track Lighting
Built-in Computer Niche and Bookshelves*
Extra Storage Space
Spacious Walk-in Closets
Large Dressing Areas
Stone Flooring in Bathrooms
Oversized Garden Tubs
Separate Enclosed Walk-in Showers*
Marble Tops with Undermount Sinks
and Kneespace Vanities*
Cable & High Speed Internet Outlets Throughout
Pre-wired Intrusion Alarm with Key Pads
Energy Efficient Programmable Thermostat
Pet Friendly (call for restrictions)
Unfurnished
Corporate Units Available

*In Select Homes

Community Features:
Limited Access Gated Entry
Private Garage and Guest Parking
Magnificent French-inspired Club House
Multifunction Resident Recreation Room
Resort Style Swimming Pool
Waterfall & Trellesed Pergola
Fitness Center
Outdoor Barbecue Grilling Area
WiFi Hotspot
Signature Finger Companies Landscaping
Gated Entry to Terry Hershey Park and Hike & Bike Trail
Complimentary Bike Rental
Executive Business Center
Computer Work Stations
Copier & Fax Machines
Public Transportation Nearby
Award-winning 24/7 On-site Maintenance
Helpful Professional Management Team
Convenient to a Variety of Shopping, Dining, & Entertainment

Gas Heat Included
Rates subject to change at any time.

6, 9, and 12 Month Leases Available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15200 Memorial Dr have any available units?
15200 Memorial Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 15200 Memorial Dr have?
Some of 15200 Memorial Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15200 Memorial Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15200 Memorial Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15200 Memorial Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15200 Memorial Dr is pet friendly.
Does 15200 Memorial Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15200 Memorial Dr offers parking.
Does 15200 Memorial Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15200 Memorial Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15200 Memorial Dr have a pool?
Yes, 15200 Memorial Dr has a pool.
Does 15200 Memorial Dr have accessible units?
No, 15200 Memorial Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15200 Memorial Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15200 Memorial Dr has units with dishwashers.

