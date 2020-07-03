Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1515 Stoney Park Dr
1515 Stoney Park Dr
1515 Stoney Park Drive
Location
1515 Stoney Park Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood
Amenities
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Centex Madison*Up front location-easy access to Highway 59. Cute as can be!!this darling one story is ready for a new family. Great Kitchen open to family room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1515 Stoney Park Dr have any available units?
1515 Stoney Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1515 Stoney Park Dr have?
Some of 1515 Stoney Park Dr's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1515 Stoney Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Stoney Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Stoney Park Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1515 Stoney Park Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 1515 Stoney Park Dr offer parking?
No, 1515 Stoney Park Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1515 Stoney Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 Stoney Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Stoney Park Dr have a pool?
No, 1515 Stoney Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1515 Stoney Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 1515 Stoney Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Stoney Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1515 Stoney Park Dr has units with dishwashers.
