15135 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77079 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Hadi Hassan, Taco Street Locating, (305) 505-5771. Available from: 07/15/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Suppose for a minute that you’re a genius. Not some overrated theory of relativity Einstein type of genius (so boring), but rather, a genius that’s had a real impact to the progress of human civilization. I’m talking about a peanut butter and jelly type genius. A graham cracker/marshmallow/chocolate + campfire type genius. A netflix and chill type genius. You get it. Somebody important. So you’re a super genius, and your breakthroughs have advanced humankind by centuries. A one man/woman force of enlightenment. Sweet. And now you’re super cool and famous, which means you’re wealthy now. Applying your unquantifiable levels of genius and vast now to your housing search, you’ve decided to live at this fantastic apartment complex right by Memorial Park. It’s super amazing. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Built-In Bookshelves Ceiling Fans Throughout Stylish Slate Tile in Kitchens & Bath Upgraded Two Inch Blind Window Coverings Stainless Steel Appliances with Pass-Through Quartz Serving Bar & Stone Back Splash Relaxing Soaking Tubs Elegant Quartz Countertops Over-Sized Closets for Extra Storage Side by Side Refrigerator with Ice Dispenser In Select Units Lofty Nine Foot Ceilings Pantries for Extra Storage Space Full Size Energy Efficient Washer & Dryers Plankwood Flooring in Living Areas with Plush Berber Carpet in Bedrooms ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Tech Lounge with Wi-Fi 24 Hour Cardio Fitness Center 24 Hour Package Locker System Private Access to Terry Hershey Park & Bike Trail Clubhouse with Shuffleboard, Table Soccer & Video Gaming Stations Corporate Suites Available Coffee, Fruit, Juice & Snack Bar Remote Controlled Access Gates Pet Friendly Community with Scenic Open Spaces Convenient Access to Enterprise CarShare Vehicles www.energycorridor.org/carshare Garages & Covered Parking Online Resident Payment Portal Relaxing Pool Area with Outside Sound System Poolside Lounge with Outdoor Epicurean Kitchen & Fireplace ________________________________ Working with us. We’re Taco Street Houston. We’re a lovely bunch of taco-enthused apartment locators. We’ve made an unholy pact with The Great Taco Devil in which we’ve agreed to provide the best possible apartment locating service in exchange for unlimited tacos with toppings of our choosing. We’re sure this bargain will have some dramatic consequences in the future, but right now it’s awesome. Anyways, let us know what you’re looking for in a new apartment and we’ll take care of the rest. Plus, we’re free to work with (that was part of our Great Taco Bargain). [ Published 16-Jul-19 / ID 3076238 ]