Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:59 AM

15135 Memorial Drive

15135 Memorial Dr · No Longer Available
Location

15135 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77079
Memorial

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
15135 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77079 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Hadi Hassan, Taco Street Locating, (305) 505-5771. Available from: 07/15/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Suppose for a minute that you’re a genius. Not some overrated theory of relativity Einstein type of genius (so boring), but rather, a genius that’s had a real impact to the progress of human civilization. I’m talking about a peanut butter and jelly type genius. A graham cracker/marshmallow/chocolate + campfire type genius. A netflix and chill type genius. You get it. Somebody important. So you’re a super genius, and your breakthroughs have advanced humankind by centuries. A one man/woman force of enlightenment. Sweet. And now you’re super cool and famous, which means you’re wealthy now. Applying your unquantifiable levels of genius and vast now to your housing search, you’ve decided to live at this fantastic apartment complex right by Memorial Park. It’s super amazing. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Built-In Bookshelves Ceiling Fans Throughout Stylish Slate Tile in Kitchens & Bath Upgraded Two Inch Blind Window Coverings Stainless Steel Appliances with Pass-Through Quartz Serving Bar & Stone Back Splash Relaxing Soaking Tubs Elegant Quartz Countertops Over-Sized Closets for Extra Storage Side by Side Refrigerator with Ice Dispenser In Select Units Lofty Nine Foot Ceilings Pantries for Extra Storage Space Full Size Energy Efficient Washer & Dryers Plankwood Flooring in Living Areas with Plush Berber Carpet in Bedrooms ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Tech Lounge with Wi-Fi 24 Hour Cardio Fitness Center 24 Hour Package Locker System Private Access to Terry Hershey Park & Bike Trail Clubhouse with Shuffleboard, Table Soccer & Video Gaming Stations Corporate Suites Available Coffee, Fruit, Juice & Snack Bar Remote Controlled Access Gates Pet Friendly Community with Scenic Open Spaces Convenient Access to Enterprise CarShare Vehicles www.energycorridor.org/carshare Garages & Covered Parking Online Resident Payment Portal Relaxing Pool Area with Outside Sound System Poolside Lounge with Outdoor Epicurean Kitchen & Fireplace ________________________________ Working with us. We’re Taco Street Houston. We’re a lovely bunch of taco-enthused apartment locators. We’ve made an unholy pact with The Great Taco Devil in which we’ve agreed to provide the best possible apartment locating service in exchange for unlimited tacos with toppings of our choosing. We’re sure this bargain will have some dramatic consequences in the future, but right now it’s awesome. Anyways, let us know what you’re looking for in a new apartment and we’ll take care of the rest. Plus, we’re free to work with (that was part of our Great Taco Bargain). [ Published 16-Jul-19 / ID 3076238 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15135 Memorial Drive have any available units?
15135 Memorial Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 15135 Memorial Drive have?
Some of 15135 Memorial Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15135 Memorial Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15135 Memorial Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15135 Memorial Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15135 Memorial Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15135 Memorial Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15135 Memorial Drive offers parking.
Does 15135 Memorial Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15135 Memorial Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15135 Memorial Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15135 Memorial Drive has a pool.
Does 15135 Memorial Drive have accessible units?
No, 15135 Memorial Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15135 Memorial Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15135 Memorial Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

