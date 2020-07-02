1513 W Main St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely two bedroom duplex with hardwood floors and spacious living and dining rooms. This serene two story building is located across Menil's Drawing Institute which is surrounded by exquisite landscapes.