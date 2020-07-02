All apartments in Houston
1513 W Main St
1513 W Main St

1513 W Main St · No Longer Available
Location

1513 W Main St, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely two bedroom duplex with hardwood floors and spacious living and dining rooms. This serene two story building is located across Menil's Drawing Institute which is surrounded by exquisite landscapes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

