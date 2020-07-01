1511 West Main Street, Houston, TX 77006 Neartown - Montrose
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Lovely two bedroom duplex on the first level with hardwood floors and spacious living and dining rooms. This serene two story building is located across Menil's Drawing Institute which is surrounded by exquisite landscapes.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1511 W Main St have any available units?
1511 W Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1511 W Main St have?
Some of 1511 W Main St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 W Main St currently offering any rent specials?
1511 W Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 W Main St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1511 W Main St is pet friendly.
Does 1511 W Main St offer parking?
Yes, 1511 W Main St offers parking.
Does 1511 W Main St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1511 W Main St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 W Main St have a pool?
No, 1511 W Main St does not have a pool.
Does 1511 W Main St have accessible units?
No, 1511 W Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 W Main St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1511 W Main St has units with dishwashers.
