1511 W Main St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Lovely two bedroom duplex on the first level with hardwood floors and spacious living and dining rooms. This serene two story building is located across Menil's Drawing Institute which is surrounded by exquisite landscapes.