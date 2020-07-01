All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1511 W Main St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1511 W Main St
Last updated May 3 2020 at 7:30 AM

1511 W Main St

1511 West Main Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Neartown - Montrose
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1511 West Main Street, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Lovely two bedroom duplex on the first level with hardwood floors and spacious living and dining rooms. This serene two story building is located across Menil's Drawing Institute which is surrounded by exquisite landscapes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 W Main St have any available units?
1511 W Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1511 W Main St have?
Some of 1511 W Main St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 W Main St currently offering any rent specials?
1511 W Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 W Main St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1511 W Main St is pet friendly.
Does 1511 W Main St offer parking?
Yes, 1511 W Main St offers parking.
Does 1511 W Main St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1511 W Main St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 W Main St have a pool?
No, 1511 W Main St does not have a pool.
Does 1511 W Main St have accessible units?
No, 1511 W Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 W Main St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1511 W Main St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Catalyst Houston
1475 Texas Ave
Houston, TX 77002
Haven at Liberty Hills
14580 Crosby Freeway Frontage Road
Houston, TX 77049
Westbury Reserve
12261 Fondren Rd
Houston, TX 77035
The Edge at City Centre
8410 W Bartell Dr
Houston, TX 77054
Cortland North Haven
17802 Mound Road
Houston, TX 77433
Mayfair Park
7450 N Shepherd Dr
Houston, TX 77091
Ashley Square
6330 Windswept Ln
Houston, TX 77057
Winkler
8445 Winkler Drive
Houston, TX 77017

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston