Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:01 PM

15107 Woodhorn Drive

15107 Woodhorn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15107 Woodhorn Drive, Houston, TX 77062
Clear Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
15107 Woodhorn Dr, Houston, TX is a single family home that contains 2,237 sq ft and was built in 1986. It contains 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms
Baths: 2 full, 1 half
It contains 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,237 sq ft .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15107 Woodhorn Drive have any available units?
15107 Woodhorn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 15107 Woodhorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15107 Woodhorn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15107 Woodhorn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15107 Woodhorn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 15107 Woodhorn Drive offer parking?
No, 15107 Woodhorn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15107 Woodhorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15107 Woodhorn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15107 Woodhorn Drive have a pool?
No, 15107 Woodhorn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15107 Woodhorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 15107 Woodhorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15107 Woodhorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15107 Woodhorn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15107 Woodhorn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15107 Woodhorn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

