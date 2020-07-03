Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
15102 Briarcraft Drive
Last updated October 12 2019 at 3:24 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15102 Briarcraft Drive
15102 Briarcraft Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
15102 Briarcraft Drive, Houston, TX 77489
Fort Bend Houston
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15102 Briarcraft Drive have any available units?
15102 Briarcraft Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 15102 Briarcraft Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15102 Briarcraft Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15102 Briarcraft Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15102 Briarcraft Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15102 Briarcraft Drive offer parking?
No, 15102 Briarcraft Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15102 Briarcraft Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15102 Briarcraft Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15102 Briarcraft Drive have a pool?
No, 15102 Briarcraft Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15102 Briarcraft Drive have accessible units?
No, 15102 Briarcraft Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15102 Briarcraft Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15102 Briarcraft Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15102 Briarcraft Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15102 Briarcraft Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
