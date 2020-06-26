All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 19 2020 at 6:19 AM

1510 Main street

1510 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

1510 Main Street, Houston, TX 77002
Downtown Houston

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pool table
Main street, Houston, TX 77002 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 12/27/2019. Pets: allowed. Right on the rail line & In the middle of revitalized downtown Houston Close to the concert, sports and nightlife venues Incredibly chic 1 & 2 bedrooms with 10' ceilings Custom hardwood flooring and designer carpeting Choose from quartz or granite countertop selections Stainless mosaic or linear travertine backsplash Gorgeous Downtown views from floor to ceiling windows Relax on your private patio or balcony with outside storage Stay fit at the Athletic Center and Spin Room Play a game of pool in our billiards room Special: 2 months FREE on ALL floor plans (upfront) [ Published 19-Feb-20 / ID 3339026 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 Main street have any available units?
1510 Main street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 Main street have?
Some of 1510 Main street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 Main street currently offering any rent specials?
1510 Main street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 Main street pet-friendly?
No, 1510 Main street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1510 Main street offer parking?
No, 1510 Main street does not offer parking.
Does 1510 Main street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 Main street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 Main street have a pool?
Yes, 1510 Main street has a pool.
Does 1510 Main street have accessible units?
No, 1510 Main street does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 Main street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1510 Main street does not have units with dishwashers.

