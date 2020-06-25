1509 Enid Street - D

Garage apartment. Cute, clean upstairs unit with hardwood floors. Stove and refrigerator included, high-efficiency window units. Pets on a case-by-case basis with deposit. Excellent central location, nearby owners, and on-site maintenance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
