Last updated March 22 2020 at 7:27 AM

1509 Enid Street - D

Location

1509 Enid Street, Houston, TX 77009
Greater Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Garage apartment. Cute, clean upstairs unit with hardwood floors. Stove and refrigerator included, high-efficiency window units. Pets on a case-by-case basis with deposit. Excellent central location, nearby owners, and on-site maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Enid Street - D have any available units?
1509 Enid Street - D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1509 Enid Street - D have?
Some of 1509 Enid Street - D's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 Enid Street - D currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Enid Street - D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Enid Street - D pet-friendly?
Yes, 1509 Enid Street - D is pet friendly.
Does 1509 Enid Street - D offer parking?
Yes, 1509 Enid Street - D offers parking.
Does 1509 Enid Street - D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 Enid Street - D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Enid Street - D have a pool?
No, 1509 Enid Street - D does not have a pool.
Does 1509 Enid Street - D have accessible units?
No, 1509 Enid Street - D does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Enid Street - D have units with dishwashers?
No, 1509 Enid Street - D does not have units with dishwashers.

